Hot mama! Goldie Hawn looked better than ever as she was recently spotted shopping around Los Angeles. The beloved Overboard actress was all smiles as she enjoyed an outing around the Brentwood neighborhood on Monday, September 30.

The 73-year-old beauty enjoyed the last of the summer weather as she sported a navy blue shirt underneath a light, long-sleeved jacket and royal blue pants. Goldie also wore a pair of super cute, slip-on shoes that tied her casual look together.

Since her iconic Hollywood career has taken a backseat to her enjoying life lately, Goldie has been spending much more time with her family and kids. In fact, a source close to The First Wives Club actress told Closer Weekly she and daughter Kate Hudson are “truly connected.”

The insider even dished that Goldie — who is also the mom of Oliver Hudson, 43, and Wyatt Russell, 33, with longtime love Kurt Russell and stepmom to Boston Russell, 38 — couldn’t have been happier when Kate, 41, told her of her pregnancy with daughter Rani Rose. “Goldie loves being a grandmother. She went over to Kate’s house and they were both happy and crying,” the source explained.

Although she has been an involved mom and grandmother in recent years, the insider told Closer that Goldie regrets not being more available for her kids throughout their childhoods. “Goldie wished she’d spent more quality time with the kids when they were young,” the friend said. “She was so into her movie career that she’d be gone for long periods of time. The children were often raised by nannies.”

Despite their Hollywood upbringing, Goldie couldn’t be in a better place when it comes to her family and children. “As we grow older together, I can’t express the amount of love, joy, laughter and sadness we share,” the Snatched star once said of Kate. “She understands me, I understand her. We’re girls. We share everything.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress — who is a mom of Ryder Robinson, 15, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 8, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 1 — agreed with her famous mama. “My mom is my great confidante! I pretty much tell her everything. Look, unfortunately, or fortunately, our family is very open,” the Fabletics founder said. “There’s some things we don’t want to necessarily know about each other, but everything is just out on the table in our family.”

We love Goldie and her sweet family so much!