Lookin’ good, lady! Goldie Hawn seemed as if she didn’t have a care in the world when she was recently spotted gallivanting around a Los Angeles neighborhood. The Snatched actress was beaming her stunning smile while enjoying the gorgeous California sunshine.

It’s not very often that we don’t see the 73-year-old sporting a big grin, and it’s probably thanks to her incredible outlook on life! “She always says you’re as young as you feel, and she still feels like a 30-year-old,” a friend previously told Closer Weekly. “She’s healthy and vibrant and comfortable in her own skin.”

Part of maintaining her positivity is staying fit and eating right. “[Goldie is] doubling down on working out. She’s never really just committing to one solid routine,” an insider revealed to Closer in 2017. “Her big word is ‘diversity.’ Every day is different so she never gets bored of her workouts.”

