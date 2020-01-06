So amazing! Ellen DeGeneres gave the most amazing speech while accepting the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5. While taking the stage, she completely had the audience falling off their seats with all the jokes she was telling.

“Thank you so much. You never know where life takes you,” she said. “I feel humbled and honored to receive this. The first person after Carol Burnett is quite an honor, so thank you so much. It’s a prestigious award and what I like most about it is I knew coming in that I would win. I mean, there’s nothing worse than sitting there like most of you, waiting and wondering if you’re going to win and politely acting like, I’m going to listen to everyone’s speeches.”

Ellen then joked about her private life at home. Instead of talking about her gorgeous wife, Portia de Rossi, she said she was a mother who was in a committed relationship with a man.

“I feel like you’ve all really gotten to know me over the past 17 years. I am an open book and I couldn’t have done it without my husband Mark,” she said while the audience erupted in laughter. “Mark, you are my rock. Thank you for supporting me through this crazy journey. I know it wasn’t easy for you or the kids, Rupert and Fiona. Go to bed, I love you! That’s funny because they’re in college now. But the point is, you all know me. Obviously you know me or else you wouldn’t have laughed at all that.”

“I feel like we all think we know someone. There’s a connection when we watch someone on TV for as long as we are on TV. And that’s what it was like for me with Carol Burnett,” she continued. “But the real power of television for me is that — not that people watch my show, but people watch my show and then they’re inspired to go out and do the same thing in their own lives, which is to make people laugh or be kind or help someone less fortunate than themselves. That is the power of television. I’m so, so grateful to be a part of it. Thank you so much, everybody.”

