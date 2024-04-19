Golden Age Stars Who Fell in Love With Costars on Set

“There was no clap of thunder, no lightning bolt,” admitted Lauren of meeting Bogie in 1943 on the set of To Have and Have Not, but his kindness and humor won her heart in just three weeks. “Suddenly he leaned over, put his hand under my chin and kissed me.”
Richard Burton & Elizabeth Taylor
On January 22, 1962, Elizabeth and Richard filmed their first scene together for Cleopatra. “I looked into those green eyes that were twinkling and smiling at me,” recalled Elizabeth about the moment she fell for him. Richard felt it, too: “She was like a mirage of beauty of the ages, irresistible like the pull of gravity.”
Vivien Leigh & Laurence Oliver
“I couldn’t help myself with Vivien. No man could,” said Laurence of falling for his costar in 1937’s Fire Over England. Vivien also fell instantly. “That’s the man I’m going to marry,” she told a friend.
Allen Ludden & Betty White
They met on the set of Password, but fell in love doing a 1962 summer stock production of a play called Critic’s Choice on Cape Cod. “We were up there for three weeks, and pretty soon he didn’t say hello. He’d say, ‘Will you marry me?’” Betty recalled. “That went on for a year, and finally it wasn’t a joke anymore.”
Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz
“Here was a stunning-looking male who was not only thrilling but funny,” recalled Lucy of meeting Desi before they filmed 1940’s Too Many Girls.
Spencer Tracy & Katharine Hepburn
“It was a unique feeling I had for him,” Kate said of her nine-time costar, whom she first worked with on 1942’s Woman of the Year. “I would have done anything for him.”
Carole Lombard & Clark Gable
“He had my number so fast, it was terrifying,” Carole said of Clark, whom she fell for a few years after filming 1932’s No Man of Her Own. “I couldn’t fool him, and I knew it.”
Joanne Woodward & Paul Newman
In 1953, Joanne helped her costar in Broadway’s Picnic practice a dancing scene. “It’s how we fell in love,” confessed Paul. “There was a glue that held us together then, and through the rest of our life together. And that glue was this: Anything seemed possible.”