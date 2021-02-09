Gisele Bündchen has been strutting her stuff in fashion shows and appearing on magazine covers for the last 25 years. Over the course of her career, she established her status as a prominent supermodel, walked on some of the most famous runways and earned an enormous net worth.

Gisele is valued at an estimated $400 million in addition to her $40 million salary, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Per the outlet, the Brazilian beauty’s fortune is separate from husband Tom Brady‘s, but when combined, Gisele and the NFL star have a net worth of nearly $650 million.

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Tom acquired the big bucks thanks to his record-breaking run as a professional quarterback, but Gisele rose to fame due to her modeling talent and gorgeous looks. Since then, she’s become one of the richest supermodels in the world, while also pursuing other professional projects.

Gisele got her big break in the early 1990s when she was discovered by Elite Model Management at a mall in Brazil. The brunette bombshell eventually moved to the city of Sao Paul to launch her career in 1995, and following years of hard work, she walked her first major runway for Alexander McQueen in 1998. That same year, she posed for countless campaigns, including Dolce and Gabbana, Valentino, Ralph Lauren and Versace.

Gisele secured her spot in the industry when she signed with IMG Models in 1999, and that July, she made her magazine debut on the cover of American Vogue. Five months later in December, she once again graced the cover of Vogue, and in 2000, she was named “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” by Rolling Stone.

Gisele’s journey in the fashion industry only flourished in the 2000s. After signing a $25 million contract with Victoria’s Secret, she appeared in dozens of commercials and campaigns. The Brazil native eventually ended her contract with Victoria’s Secret in May 2007, but not before wearing some of the most expensive lingerie ever created, including the $15 million Fantasy Bra.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The doting mom — who shares kids Ben and Vivi with Tom, and is also the stepmother of his eldest son, Jack — continued to earn a big paycheck thanks to her modeling gigs into the 2010s. Even though she retired from runway modeling in 2015, she was Forbes’ highest-paid model for eight consecutive years.

Per the outlet, she took home $44 million in 2013, $47 million in 2014 and $44 million in 2015. She’s also earned more than $500 million through endorsement deals with a number of designer clients like Chanel, H&M, Louis Vuitton, Carolina Herrera and numerous others.

In addition to modeling, Gisele has received an impressive amount of cash as an actress. After making her debut in 2004’s Taxi, she appeared in 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada and her animated TV series Gisele & the Green Team that ran for one season from 2010 to 2011. She also authored the New York Times-bestselling book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life in 2018.

Considering Gisele has many sources of income, it doesn’t appear her net worth is going to decrease despite her recent decision to leave IMG Models. According to Page Six, Gisele left the modeling agency after 22 years in February 2021.

Good thing Gisele is a multitalented lady!