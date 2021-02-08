Tom Brady has six Super Bowl titles, nearly 21 years of NFL experience and other awards under his belt, so it’s no surprise the football star has made an astronomical amount of money in the last few decades. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom is valued at an estimated $200 million.

The outlet notes his lump sum is separate from wife Gisele Bündchen, who has a reported $400 million fortune of her own. Gisele has made the big bucks as a legendary supermodel, actress, activist and businesswoman.

Tom’s career as an athlete began all the way back in high school. After falling in love with football as a teen, he went on to play at the University of Michigan, where he graduated in 1999, according to SportsCasting.com. During that time, the handsome hunk’s professional run kicked off when was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000.

From that moment, Tom has established one of the most memorable careers in all of NFL history. Not only was he with the New England Patriots for 20 seasons — which is the NFL record — but the beloved superstar also took home many other awards and accolades. Per Celebrity Net Worth, he has more division wins than any other quarterback, he led the Patriots to eight consecutive AFC championship wins and he has been selected for 14 Pro Bowls.

In addition, Tom holds the record of four Super Bowl MVP Awards, plus three NFL MVP Awards. So far, he’s played in nine Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, six of which he won — another record. The sports guru is gearing up to play in his 10th Super Bowl in 2021 against the Kanas City Chiefs on February 7.

Tom won’t be wearing a Patriots jersey, though, as he takes the field during the Super Bowl. In March 2020, he announced his departure from the New England team after two decades. Since then, he’s been playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom, Gisele and their kids, Jack, Ben and Vivian, relocated to Florida after he solidified his move.

Though Tom was apprehensive about saying goodbye to his longtime Patriots teammates, he’s making quite a pretty penny in Tampa. According to the Pro Football News Network, Tom agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract. The contract includes an annual $10 million roster bonus and a $15 million salary.

The iconic athlete makes money in many different ways than just football, however. In 2015, he authored his first book titled Tom Brady, followed by The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance in 2017. According to reports, Tom also has made more than $150 million from endorsements.

It sure pays to be talented!