Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee shared a harrowing photo on Instagram after her car was broken into.

“Smash & grab was NOT what we had on our bingo card … that’s for sure,” the meteorologist captioned the photo of broken glass on Wednesday, April 3. “Grateful to be safe, the stuff they stole will be replaced … but it makes me sad for the folks that do this. Whatever circumstance gets someone to that choice of crime, I hope you know you stole things that are very meaningful to me too — items my kids made me I travel with etc, passport, my glasses — all of which I’m sure is trashed and the tech is being sold.”

Ginger, 43, shares kids Adrian and Miles with her husband, Ben Aaron. She tagged the location of the photo as Oakland, California.

“Something we learned and I want to pass on: they have been targeting rental vehicles & specifically hatchbacks,” her post continued. “Our items were not in plain sight, low, covered etc and we were only grabbing food and using the bathroom. 20 min tops.”

“Car was parked right across the street from the salad joint we stopped at between shoots. It was a beautiful sunny day, about 2 pm,” she concluded. “Lesson learned: bring everything inside with you at all times no matter where you are. #robbed #smashandgrab #carthief @lmgriswold.”

Ginger did not appear on GMA that morning. “Whoa … today has been a day. Hope y’all are OK,” she wrote on X after the robbery.

“Where were you? Didn’t see you today on GMA. Him with the big laugh was around,” one person asked the weathercaster on Twitter.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

She responded, “I’m on assignment in Northern California for a big earth day piece. I’ll be back Thursday!”

Sam Champion filled in for Ginger on GMA in the morning while she was away in California. He appeared during a segment with Lara Spencer as they interviewed Valerie Bertinelli and learned a new recipe.

Fans were just glad to see Ginger as OK after the scary incident. “I’m so sorry, Ging! The same thing happened to us on a shoot in SF when we went for lunch,” ABC News correspondent Rebecca Jarvis commented under Ginger’s Instagram post. Ginger responded, “@rebeccajarvis yikes … lesson learned and so glad y’all were OK too.”