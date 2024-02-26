Fran Drescher didn’t let a little outfit mishap ruin her outing at the 2024 SAG Awards. The Nanny actress suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction while posing for photos on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Fran, 66, wore a red dress covered in sequins with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She accessorized her look with red earrings and an eye-catching necklace. The skirt of the gown featured a stunning red lace overlay. As she smiled at photographers, one of her earrings fell out of her ear and onto her chest.

“Wait!” Fran could be heard yelling in a video captured on the red carpet on February 24. She took a few seconds to put the earring back in her ear, as a couple people rushed over to help. Photographers waited patiently to take more photos of the star on the red carpet.

The SAG-AFTRA president laughed off the blunder shortly after. It also appeared that she made sure that her red clutch purse was properly clasped before resuming taking pictures. She went back to posing like a total pro before heading into the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles for the ceremony.

Fran took the stage later that night to reflect on overcoming the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, which lasted from July to November 2023.

“You survived the longest strike in our union’s history with courage and conviction,” she said while addressing the crowd. “The journey was arduous. It came with great sacrifice and unrelenting stress. Your collective dignity and perseverance to stand up and say, ‘We deserve better because we are better,’ resulted in a historic billion-dollar deal.”

“Your solidarity ignited workers around the world, triggering what will forever be remembered as the hot labor summer,” Fran continued. “You took the hero’s journey and stood at the frontlines … You understood what our massive contribution means to this marvelous industry.”

She also reflected on the outcome of the strike while walking the red carpet that night.

“We’re here, we’re all together, we’re celebrating who we are … It’s really a crescendo to what really was a stressful and difficult period, but a seminal one and a turning point I think for the SAG-AFTRA members,” she said.

The Indebted actress also explained that the job of SAG-AFTRA president is not always a walk in the park.

“This a very difficult and demanding job if you want to do it the way I do it, because I don’t know how to do anything by half,” Fran told Variety on February 24. “I think that by the end of this tenure, I’ll be ready to walk away.”