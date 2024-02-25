SAG Awards Red Carpet 2024 Arrivals: Celebrities Pictures

Award season might be coming to a close, but not before the SAG Awards have their say! Celebrities hit the red carpet ahead of the main event, posing for pictures and showing off their finest ensembles. While TV and film’s hottest stars gobbled up the cameras, all eyes were unmistakably on Barbra Streisand, the recipient of the Life Achievement Award at the Saturday, February 24, event.

Fashion expert Tan France from Queer Eye made sure the celebs were dressed in their finest, and he cohosted the pre-show event with journalist Elaine Welteroth. From TV’s finest like Jennifer Aniston to film’s dazzling Emily Blunt, keep scrolling to see red carpet photos from the 30th annual SAG awards.