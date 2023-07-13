For sale! Fixer Upper alum Jimmy Don Holmes has officially put his Valley Mills, Texas, home on the market. The metal artist shared the news of his real estate venture with his Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 12.

The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom estate sits on a 123-acre ranch. The large kitchen, ample storage space, pool and pool house are just a few of the many highlights of the residence. The outdoor entertainment area boasts a breathtaking view of the Middle Bosque River.

“The double-deck patio, skillfully cut into the bluff of the river, provides a perfect vantage point to enjoy the tranquil sounds of the water,” a listing on Realtor.com reads. “Additionally, the patio’s unique history adds a touch of character, as it was once the location of an old mill dating back to the 1800s.”

The house is currently listed for $2.3 million and private showings are available. While the property is gorgeous, Jimmy Don explained the real reason why he decided to put the place up for sale.

“I’m selling my house and land if anyone is interested!” the TV personality wrote alongside the listing on Instagram. “No, I’m not moving, all is well. Still building metal art! Just want to be debt-free.”

Though he is selling his home, Jimmy Don has no plans to leave his Waco, Texas, storefront, which is located across the street from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market. He also owns a second JDH Iron Designs storefront in Valley Mills.

“Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to own a property that seamlessly combines natural beauty, modern comforts and a touch of history,” the listing continues.

Fans have seen many glimpses of the home on Jimmy Don’s Instagram account since his time on Fixer Upper.

“Such a beautiful place,” one follower commented on the announcement. “The good thing is that home is where the heart is. I’m sure you’ll enjoy your new place. Debt-free is also a good thing.”

Jimmy Don rose to fame with Chip and Joanna on Fixer Upper during its run on HGTV from 2013 to 2018. He wowed viewers with his metal art and iron designs that were used in the couple’s many home renovations over the seasons.

“It’s been a really fun way to make a living, and I wouldn’t choose a different career if I could go back in time,” the business owner reflected on his website.