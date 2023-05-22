Fixer Upper fans loved getting to know all of the members of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ design team during the show’s run on HGTV. Metal artist Jimmy Don Holmes impressed viewers with his craftsmanship when called upon to create custom pieces for the couple’s many home renovation projects. Scroll below to find out if he continued his work as a metal artist after the series ended in 2018.

How Did Jimmy Don Holmes Become Famous?

Jimmy Don appeared as a recurring cast member on Fixer Upper from 2013 to 2018. He explained how he first met Chip and Joanna and became a TV star.

“I had just finished a sign for some Waco business owners who are friends with Chip and Joanna,” the wall art expert recalled on his website. “Not long after, they were eating dinner together when Joanna expressed the need to have a ‘go-to’ metal art person for signs and cutouts, etc. The couple was instantly like ‘Oh! You [got to] call Jimmy Don Holmes in Crawford!’ And the rest is history.”

During the final season of Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna renovated Jimmy Don’s son Jake’s cabin. The reveal of the home makeover was epic, as all of the couple’s projects are!

Courtesy of Jimmy Don Holmes/Instagram

Does Jimmy Don Still Work As a Metal Artist?

Though Fixer Upper’s run on HGTV came to an end, Jimmy Don still remains one of the most popular alums of the show. The craftsman is still focused on running his business, JDH Iron Designs, in which he continues to complete metal projects for clients all over Texas. He also sells select metal designs on his website along with the opportunity to request custom pieces.

Based on his Instagram profile, it’s clear Jimmy Don is always hard at work doing business in his two store locations, one of which is directly across the street from Chip and Joanna’s Magnolia Market shopping center. The beloved metal designer shared a photo on Instagram posing with the duo at the opening of their new HQ building in Waco, Texas, in March 2023.

“Grateful for all @chipgaines and @joannagaines have done for me!” Jimmy Don captioned the post. “Excited to see all the new adventures they have in store.”