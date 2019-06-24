On Tuesday, June 25, it’ll be exactly 10 years since Hollywood suffered the heartbreaking and tragic loss of Farrah Fawcett. Ahead of the milestone anniversary, friends of the iconic Charlie’s Angels star — who sadly passed away after battling anal cancer in 2009 — recently opened up about the beloved actress’ finals words.

“She was saying his name, ‘Redmond,'” close friend Mela Murphy told People of Farrah’s 34-year-old son, Redmond O’Neal. “That was the last thing she said.” According to the pal, Farrah was worried about leaving behind Redmond — who struggled with addiction for many years and was in prison on drug charges at the time of her death.

“I told her I’d take care of him, that I’ll always be there for him,” Mela said of Redmond, who also happens to be her godson. “I said, ‘You can go now.’ It was just a few hours before she died,” the friend explained. Unfortunately, Redmond went on a heartbreaking downward spiral after his mother died after battling cancer since 2006.

Redmond is currently facing attempted murder charges and other felonies following a week-long crime spree in May 2018. He is awaiting trial, which will be determined at a Los Angeles Mental Health Court, after allegedly committing a serious crime that left two men extremely injured.

Redmond’s attorney, Nina Daly, has argued that Farrah’s son — whom she shared with ex Ryan O’Neal — should be sent to a state facility for treatment before answering to his criminal charges, considering his mental health has significantly deteriorated. Although a judge has yet to rule whether or not Redmond is competent enough to stand trial, even Mela said that her troubled godson has been struggling behind bars.

“He just doesn’t have any grasp of reality, what’s happening and why he’s there,” she revealed to Radar Online in a recent interview. “It’s really hard and painful to see because I’ve seen him when he is lucid … and I remember when he was just a sweet boy who loved to play the drums.”

In May 2018, the Extremities actress’ son told Radar that it was “not drugs that have been a problem,” but “the psychological trauma, it’s the psychological trauma of my entire life — my whole life experiences have affected me the most.” He even insisted that “going to jail, being put in a psychiatric ward, being embarrassed all the time” was something that only occurred “because of who my parents are.”

