Tour the Living Room From the Show ‘Family Matters’: See Photos of the Sitcom’s Iconic House

Calling all fans of the Winslows! Family Matters provided endless laughs, relatable storylines and a cast full of unforgettable characters during its nine seasons on television. One of the most iconic features of the show was seeing all of the meticulously decorated rooms inside of the Winslow family’s house.

The real-life estate that was once used for shots of the home’s exterior on the series has since been demolished, per Apartment Therapy. Condos now stand in its place. Despite the sad news for Family Matters fans about the property, the show’s cozy living room set will always be remembered for its beautiful decor.

Throughout the series, fans got to see characters Harriette and Carl Winslow raise their family in their Chicago, Illinois home. The sitcom had several breakout stars, including Jaleel White, whose portrayal of Steve Urkel was one of the reasons why viewers kept tuning in by the millions each week.

Barging in the front door and dancing his way into the living room of his next-door neighbors, the Winslows, was something Jaleel’s character became a pro at by the end of the series. His quirky personality and famous wardrobe of suspenders and saddle shoes certainly made for interesting scenes that audiences fell in love with.

Family Matters also starred Rosetta LeNoire, Darius McCrary, Kellie Shanygne Williams, Bryton James and more. The cast’s experiences working on the family-centered show are truly something they’ll never forget.

“There’s just something really magical about this cast and the real feelings that are here. It wasn’t just for the screen,” Telma Hopkins, who played Rachel Crawford, told Entertainment Weekly in September 2017 during a reunion with her castmates. “Family really did matter and still does.”

After the final season of Family Matters wrapped on TV in July 1998, all of the show’s stars continued their Hollywood careers. Some have been very vocal about hoping for a revival of the critically acclaimed program.

“Jaleel and I were talking just a little while ago and he said, ‘You know, we can do this.’ And I said, ‘If they dropped a script at our feet when we walked out of here, we would come back in tomorrow and the next day we’d have a show shot,” Jo Marie Payton, who played Harriette, said about a potential reboot.

Scroll below to take a tour of the living room from Family Matters.