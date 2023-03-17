For eight years, Full House was an integral part of ABC’s lineup of sitcoms, bringing feel-good family moments and relatable storylines to homes across the U.S. The show chronicled the lives of the loveable Tanner family in their San Francisco abode. Keep scrolling to find out where the series was actually filmed.

Where Was ‘Full House’ Filmed?

The sitcom’s opening credits showed actors Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen as they cruised in a car on the Golden Gate Bridge. The show’s theme song, “Everywhere You Look,” played as the Tanner family was seen hanging out around San Francisco, visiting parks and landmarks.

Jeff Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

The credits closed with a number of aerial shots of the city and a few images of a two-story home with a red door in which the characters supposedly lived. While it appeared the show was filmed in San Francisco, that’s actually not the case. Most of the series was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. Producers took shots of a real two-story house located in San Francisco to offer the illusion that the characters were all living there.

There was only one episode throughout the franchise that was actually filmed in multiple spots around the city — season 8’s “Comet’s Excellent Adventure,” per IMDb. After the Tanner family’s beloved pooch, Comet, goes missing during the episode, they’re seen searching around San Franscisco to find him. It wasn’t the only episode of the series that was not filmed on the WB lot.

Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

In the season 3 episode “Tanner’s Island,” patriarch Danny Tanner took his kids to Hawaii. The cast actually got to travel to paradise to complete scenes for the episode. Three seasons later, the characters were seen visiting Walt Disney World in Florida for the two-part season 6 finale where Danny proposes to Vicky Larson.

How to Visit the Iconic ‘Full House’ Home

The house that was used for scenes in the opening Full House credits is now a nostalgic tourist attraction. Fans of the sitcom gather outside of the Victorian-style home built in 1883 to snap photos pretty often. Unfortunately, it is a private residence, so you are not allowed inside. Still, it’s worth a trip to 1709 Broderick Street in San Francisco to visit the abode if you can’t get enough of Full House reruns.