As one of the biggest entertainers of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Eva Marie Saint built an impressive resume as a film actress and theater performer. The People Like Us star earned an incredible net worth after more than seven decades in show business. Scroll below to see how much money she makes.

What Is Eva Marie Saint’s Net Worth?

Eva has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The New Jersey native, born in 1924, made her feature film debut in 1954’s On the Waterfront. She earned an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role after portraying Edie Doyle in the drama.

In 1959, Eva was chosen to star opposite Cary Grant in Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest. The film was a box office success, with the beauty nailing the femme fatale role in the classic thriller. Sharing the screen with one of Hollywood’s leading men was an experience she will never forget.

“He would say all sorts of funny things about himself when he was being interviewed, like, ‘I’d like to know who Cary Grant is myself,’” Eva recalled of her late costar during a January 2010 interview with The Santa Barbara Independent. “He was very generous. As an actor, he was almost unappreciated. When someone can do something so easily, people don’t quite realize what he’s doing. He never got an Oscar, because he made it seem so easy that people didn’t think he was acting.”

In the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, the Emmy winner appeared in multiple made-for-TV movies and series, including Carol for Another Christmas, The First Woman President, How the West Was Won and more. In 1986, she landed an arc on Moonlighting and portrayed Ruth Gardener in A Year in the Life.

More recently, Eva voiced the character Katara in The Legend of Korra in several episodes from 2012 to 2014. She also voiced multiple characters on “The Pack Podcast” from 2020 to 2021.

Does Eva Marie Saint Have Children?

In the years that followed her showstopping performance in North by Northwest, Eva took fewer film and television roles as she focused on spending time with her husband, Jeffrey Hayden, and their two kids, Darrell and Laurette Hayden.

The couple were married for 65 years before Jeffrey died at age 90 on Christmas Eve in 2016 after battling cancer. “He was the most interesting young man I’d ever met,” Eva told The San Diego Union-Tribune of her late husband in March 2018.