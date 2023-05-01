A true comedy legend! Carol Burnett’s hilarious skits and memorable TV characters are timeless. The performer has a whopping net worth to show for her nearly seven decades in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to see how much money the actress makes.

What Is Carol Burnett’s Net Worth?

Carol has an estimated net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Texas native is perhaps best known for her work in the variety series The Carol Burnett Show, which ran from 1967 to 1978.

On April 26, 2023, Carol celebrated her 90th birthday with an epic television tribute called Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love on NBC. The broadcast saw 7.6 million viewers tune in to pay homage to one of the greatest performers in TV history, with appearances by Bob Mackie, Julie Andrews, Susan Lucci, Vicki Lawrence and more.

Carol was emotional during the broadcast as Hollywood came together to celebrate her illustrious career. One thing she is most proud of is not giving up on the idea to host her own show all those years ago.

“It would have to be the variety show running 11 years when at first, CBS had no interest in doing it,” she reflected on one of her biggest achievements during an April 2023 interview with The Daily Beast. “They had to because I had it in a contract to do 30 shows, so they had to put me on the air. I had no idea that we would run this long.”

How Else Does Carol Burnett Make Money?

On top of leading the iconic series that has withstood the test of time, Carol has also acted in The Lucy Show, Annie, Carol & Company, Mad About You and more. She earned production and writing credits from several of her TV specials over the years. The Better Call Saul actress also authored multiple memoirs with accompanying audiobooks that were nominated for Grammy Awards.

How Many Children Does Carol Burnett Have?

Carol, who has been married to husband Brian Miller since 2001, found a way to juggle her legendary career as she became a mother. The Broadway star welcomed kids Jody, Erin and Carrie with late ex-husband Joe Hamilton. Carrie died in 2002 at the age of 38 from complications due to lung cancer. The Hollywood icon has continued to keep her late daughter’s memory alive after her devastating death.

“Carol is one of the strongest people I’ve ever met,” an insider told Closer in June 2022. “She has a lot of faith and believes her love of laughter has helped her deal with life’s tragedies.”