If you’re like us, you’re trying to come to grips with the fact that Will & Grace is coming to an end — again. The iconic sitcom, which originally ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, was brought back for a reboot in 2017 to the delight of fans. Now, after three seasons of that revival, we’re being forced to to say goodbye to the series once more in 2020.

That said, Eric McCormack — who plays the titular Will Truman — has an idea for what a future reboot could look like.

“We’re going to do an old folks’ home reboot in about 10 to eight years,” Eric joked to Closer Weekly and other reporters at the annual brunch in honor of The Rape Foundation on Sunday, October 6, about the show’s life beyond season 11. “You know, this one felt … it just felt right to do this one on our own terms and we kind of came in from nowhere and we’ll get out with class, I hope. It’s a really wonderful season. We’re about halfway through it and it’s totally bittersweet. I mean, this is a job I could do for a long, long time — but I never thought I’d have a second shot.”

As for whether he would team up with costars Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally for a Will & Grace movie in the future, Eric has some logistical reasons as to why that might not work out — though ultimately he’s down.

“It’s one of those things where, you know, like Sex and the City always existed as a single-camera [show], so making a movie is just a longer episode. Our show is a [multi-camera] sitcom and I don’t know how that would look on film. It would be fun. You know, we used to shoot a couple of episodes in New York and we’d walk down the street and it felt like, ‘How did these characters escape from sound stage 17?’ It’s weird!” he reasoned before giving fans a glimmer of hope that it could possibly happen one day. “But yes, I think none of us would ever say ‘no’ to a big movie.”

The reason the cast would jump at the idea is, as Eric put it, is because they’ve “really grown so close” over the years. This, especially, with Debra — who plays fellow show namesake Grace Adler. “It’s really fun to walk into a New York restaurant as Will and Grace and just sit down and just, you know, see who spills their wine,” he gushed.

When it comes to how this show will end for his character, Eric won’t give too much away except to say that it’s a satisfying ending for him. “It’s going to wrap the way I was hoping,” he teased. “That’s all I can tell you.”

Stay tuned to see what happens, because Will & Grace will return to your TV for one more hurrah in 2020.