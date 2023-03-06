Though he is no longer a part of Love It or List It, Eric Eremita’s contributions to the show have not been forgotten. The general contractor debuted on the series during its sixth season, assisting hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin with their projects. He earned an impressive salary from the program which contributed to his massive net worth. Scroll below to find out how much money he makes.

What Is Eric Eremita’s Net Worth?

The HGTV alum has an estimated net worth between $1 million and $5 million, according to multiple reports. Eric is a lifelong New Yorker who has been a general contractor for more than 30 years. His first brush with fame on the network came during his time on Brother vs. Brother as a member of Drew Scott’s team in 2014. He credited the competition show for being the first step in launching his successful career.

“I went to seven weeks, I was at the finale and I became runner-up,” the home improvement expert told Distractify in September 2022. “But I also won because right after that I was chosen for general contractor for HGTV’s Love It or List It.”

Courtesy of Eric Eremita/Instagram

Alongside Hilary and David, Eric proved to be a huge asset to the Love It or List It team. But in 2019, he announced that he was leaving the show.

“I always wanted my own show, to be very honest with you,” the TV personality said of his decision to move on and start a new chapter.

How Else Does Eric Eremita Make Money?

Eric is still working hard on making the dream of having his own renovation show come true. He and his pal Conrad Layton developed a show called Homeboys and are hoping it gets picked up by a major network. He gave fans a glimpse of his concept for Homeboys in a clip shared on TikTok in March 2023.

“It’s inspirational, part educational and it’s loaded with pop culture,” he wrote in the caption. “Not to mention funny and loaded with feel-good moments with a giving back element as well.”

In addition to his pursuit of a new TV venture, the craftsman started his own clothing line and is a doting dad to his three children, Mia, Eric Jr. and Evan, whom he shares with his wife, Joanne. His family was his support system when he battled COVID-19 in April 2020 which left him fighting for his life on a ventilator for two weeks.

“It puts the bigger picture in perspective, and what’s important to you in life and what’s not,” he told People in May 2020 of what he learned from the experience. “Don’t sweat the small stuff, you know? It’s not worth it.”