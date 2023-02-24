Love It or List It is one of the most successful shows on HGTV thanks to hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin. The real estate experts enlisted general contractor Eric Eremita to assist in their home improvement projects during season 6 of the show. In recent years, he has been missing from the program, raising questions about his absence. Scroll below to learn more about what happened to Eric.

What Happened to Eric Eremita From ‘Love It or List It’?

Prior to appearing on Love It or List It, Eric competed on season 2 of Brother vs. Brother as a member of Drew Scott’s team in 2014. Producers took notice of his exceptional construction knowledge and felt he was the perfect person to join Hilary and David on their hit series. He made his last few appearances on Love It or List It in 2019 before announcing his departure from the show.

“The renovations were great. The people were great. But I thought it was time for my own thing,” he told Forbes in August 2020 about the next chapter of his career.

Earlier that year, Eric contracted COVID-19 and spent two weeks on a ventilator fighting for his life at Staten Island University Hospital in New York. Once off the ventilator, he was moved to the ICU and is so thankful for the medical professionals who took care of him during that scary time.

“They’re calling me their miracle,” the HGTV personality told People in May 2020. “No one else in the hospital that I was in that was on a ventilator walked out alive. I’ll be honest with you, it made me very, very humbled and reminded me to appreciate life.”

He also had the support of his family, wife Joanne and kids Mia, Eric Jr. and Evan to get him through his most difficult days. Eric began physical therapy after his hospitalization and was looking forward to getting back to work.

“Every day is getting better,” he said. “They told me I wouldn’t walk without a walker, but now I walk just fine. I got a bit beat up, but I’m the comeback kid.”

Where Is Eric Eremita Now?

Eric has continued to pursue his passions and is hoping to be back on TV very soon. He and his friend Conrad Layton developed a show called Homeboys that has not yet been picked up by a network. The beloved home renovation expert also started his own clothing line called Thirteen by Eric Eremita based on his lucky number, 13.