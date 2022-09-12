The 2022 Emmy Awards did not disappoint when it came to red carpet looks! Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood dazzled in gorgeous silhouettes, jaw-dropping fabrics and no shortage of fabulous accessories for the Monday, September 12 ceremony.



This year, the Emmys saw several longtime television veterans nominated in each category. Reese Witherspoon earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the hit Apple TV series The Morning Show. Longtime fans of the Friends alum know that she is a total fashionista with her own clothing line.



In 2020, Reese and pal Kerry Washington appeared virtually during the Emmys amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Reese sported a black cocktail dress while the Scandal star wore a gold dress with sequins. The actress-turned-producer faced stiff competition this year, nominated in the same category with Ozark’s Laura Linney and Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh among other talented stars.

Sandra looked ravishing in a bright pink gown with a plunging neckline at the Emmys back in 2019. Laura also went for a unique red carpet look that year, rocking black pants and a one-shoulder silver top. Her portrayal of Wendy Byrde in the Jason Bateman-led Netflix drama has been nothing short of dynamic for all four seasons, just like her stunning outfits.



Steve Martin and Martin Short, longtime Hollywood icons and real-life best friends, each scored nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for their roles on Hulu’s smash hit Only Murders in the Building. The duo have been known to don snazzy suits for most of their red carpet appearances. Their costar Selena Gomez was named as a presenter for the big night. The Rare Beauty founder’s red carpet style has blossomed so much since her Disney days.

The casts of Ted Lasso, Better Call Saul, Squid Game, Succession and The White Lotus are also full of fashionable stars. Hoyeon Jung, O Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo all scored nominations for Squid Game, Netflix’s most-watched non-English series.



Hoyeon appeared at the Met Gala in May in a gorgeous Louis Vuitton ensemble. A few months prior, she looked breathtaking in a black gown as she accepted the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The Seoul-born star kickstarted her career as a fashion model in 2010 and walked runways for major fashion designers like Chanel and Fendi. Of course, her best accessory on any red carpet she attends is her incredible smile!

Keep scrolling to see photos and get details on your favorite stars’ looks at the 2022 Emmy Awards.