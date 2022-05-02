The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet Is Full of Glitz and Glam! See All of the Stunning Celebrity Looks

Celebrities never hold back when it comes to choosing outfits for the Met Gala each year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The red carpet looks for the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2, were fascinating! Gemma Chan, Cynthia Erivo and more showed up in their best outfits to celebrate this year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

In March 2022, Vogue announced that Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, actress Regina King and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda were appointed co-chairs of the event. Blake never disappoints when it comes to choosing a captivating look to wear to fashion’s biggest night. Among her most popular Met Gala looks is the red and gold Versace gown she wore to the “Heavenly Bodies” themed event in 2018.

The Gossip Girl alum told Vogue that the regal ensemble was her “favorite dress ever.” Blake isn’t the only A-lister who has turned heads with her beautiful looks on the Met Gala red carpet over the years. And Just Like That… star Sarah Jessica Parker sure knows how to choose an iconic look.

“Whenever I go to the Met, I don’t understand how everyone else didn’t spend seven to 10 months working on it,” the Broadway star said about her past looks during Vogue’s Life in Looks YouTube series in April 2022. “I’m like, ‘How do you not arrive exhausted by the details of getting it right?’”

The Golden Globe winner also broke down the inspiration behind all of her famous Met Gala looks, including her 2018 gold Dolce & Gabbana gown.

“This dress, the whole thing was amazing,” she said about the outfit. “However, there’s a downside … You will be alone until two, three, four in the morning getting everything out [of your hair] because you’re by yourself. Sometimes my husband isn’t awake, and I don’t feel like it’s his responsibility, so I am alone so often [pulling pins out of my hair] but this didn’t have a lot of pins in it, this was quite easy.”

That year, she walked the red carpet with one of her closest friends Andy Cohen. The pair did not attend the event in 2021, however, fans were still holding out hope that they would make their Met Gala return in 2022 once the theme was announced.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best red carpet looks from the 2022 Met Gala!