Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher's Love Triangle

Todd Tells All

More than 60 years after news of the cheating scandal rocked Hollywood, Todd opened up about his parents’ marriage.

“My father left my mother for Elizabeth Taylor,” he said in an October 2023 interview with Fox News. “A lot of people were mad about that … A lot of people were like, ‘So your dad left the good girl for the bad girl.’ … Liz made no bones about being the bad girl. She came a long way from National Velvet … So, when my mother was put in the position of being humiliated by my father … my mother was a classy person.”

Above all, Reynolds did not let the drama define her and continued her illustrious career with top billing until the very end.

“My mother loved to entertain. She loved live entertainment more than the movies,” Todd continued, adding, “What kept her going was a passion for loving to [perform]. If she didn’t like to do it at any given point, she could have retired long ago and she never did because it drove her.”