Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher's Love Triangle

Reynolds Met Taylor for the 1st Time as a Teen

At age 16, Reynolds won the Miss Burbank beauty pageant and was scouted by studio heads from Warner Bros. and MGM. Soon after, she met the England-born film star for the first time.

“I went to MGM when I was around 17, and Liz was there too, but she was already a star,” the Three Little Words actress told People in January 2015. “We went to school together on the lot when she was in between films. I was just a beginner, and she and I were not in any manner alike, but we got along very well because I was in awe of going to school with Elizabeth Taylor. And if anyone said they weren’t, then they were lying. Or blind.”