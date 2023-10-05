Your account
Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher's Love Triangle

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Inside Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher’s Dramatic Love Triangle: Complete Timeline

Oct 5, 2023
There was no bigger tabloid frenzy in the late ‘50s and ‘60s than the notorious love triangle between Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher and Elizabeth Taylor. Though the period was full of drama, love, lust and heartache for the trio, an unlikely friendship formed between Reynolds and Taylor that withstood the test of time.

Scroll below for a complete timeline of their love triangle and the aftermath.

