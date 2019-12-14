It has become apparent with every Instagram photo she shares that Elizabeth Hurley just doesn’t age, but she recently revealed the secret behind always looking incredible in her bikini-clad snaps.

“I’ve been in the business for a long time and if i’ve learned anything from working with phenomenal photographers it’s lighting — it’s all lighting,” the 54-year-old joked to ABC News‘ Amy Robach during a Good Morning America interview. “It’s 90 percent lighting. I promise you I’m not standing under overheard direct sun at midday.” The Marvel Runaways‘ actress also touched on how she stays so fit.

“I don’t really do any exercise per se, but I’m extremely active,” the beauty explained. “Because for me, I’ve always found when you look around the best bodies are manual laborers when they’re young — before they start drinking too much beer, or eating too much fast food.”

“They just have the best bodies, much better than the bodies that go to the gym,” Elizabeth continued. “Because instead of people picking on certain muscles, they’re busy, they’re bending the stretching, they’re carrying they’re moving. Everything they’re doing is contributing to the body beautiful. So I try and do as much manual labor as I physically can. … I use a chainsaw, I use a hedge trimmer.”

This is not the first time that the model has discussed keys to staying fit and healthy. “I think we have to watch what we eat,” the Bedazzled costar once exclusively told Closer Weekly. “We all know that. Everybody tells us that, but we have to watch what we eat.”

“I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables, and I’ve really been trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables,” Elizabeth continued. “It’s not easy but I’m trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually.” She Hollywood star also dives into key lotions.

“I have to anoint myself with lots of very beautiful Estee Lauder creams, but it’s always a work in progress,” Elizabeth told Closer in another exclusive interview.

Whatever it is, it’s clearly working for Elizabeth!