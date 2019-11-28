It’s all about hard work! Elizabeth Hurley is in incredible shape, but it of course did not happen over night — she recently revealed what exactly it takes to look like she does.

“Well, you know — it is part of my business so I have to make an effort and try,” the 54-year-old exclusively told Closer Weekly while attending Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Fashion Gala. “It’s hard. I have to watch what I eat and do lots of exercise. I have to anoint myself with lots of very beautiful Estee Lauder creams, but it’s always a work in progress.”

This isn’t the first time that the Bedazzled actress has opened up about what it takes to be in top-notch shape. “I think we have to watch what we eat,” she once told Closer in another exclusive interview. “We all know that. Everybody tells us that, but we have to watch what we eat.”

“I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables, and I’ve really been trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables,” Elizabeth continued. “It’s not easy but I’m trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually.” However, the Hollywood star’s diet is a lot more than just that.

“She boils up a huge pot of soup every week at her country farm and uses vegetables and herbs from her own organic garden,” a source exclusively told Closer in May 2019. “She’s convinced the bone broth base and fresh farm-to-table produce are doing wonders and keeping her skin healthy and glowing with minimal lines.”

“Plus, she rarely turns on the central heat because cold air is essential for keeping her complexion soft and dewy, in her view,” the insider added.

It is clear why Elizabeth is looking fantastic at her age. We except her to continue to work hard to remain in shape.

