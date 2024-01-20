Easy, Allergen-Free Hearty Recipes for Cauliflower, Skirt Steak

At family gatherings, the last thing we want is for one or two people to miss out on the deliciousness because of allergies or dietary restrictions. So, we were thrilled to find the new cookbook The Kitchen Commune. “What you’ll find in these pages is the result of years of fine-tuning the art of eating together — family-friendly recipes and inspiration that are free of gluten and refined sugar yet full of flavor, texture and richness,” says author Chay Wike. “There will be no sense of lacking or restriction, but instead an emphasis on whole foods and classics updated with ingredients that more people can eat and the connective magic of sauce.” Try one of these tasty recipes tonight!

Pan-Roasted Cauliflower

(Serves 4)

1⁄2 cup plain Greek style coconut yogurt

1⁄4 cup tahini

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 large head of cauliflower, quartered

1⁄4 cup plus

1 tbsp. olive oil

1⁄4 cup pomegranate seeds

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 400°F. In a small bowl, whisk first 4 ingredients, 1 ⁄2 tsp. salt, pinch pepper.

2. In a bowl, drizzle cauliflower with 1 ⁄4 cup oil, season and toss.

3. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium. Add 1 tbsp. oil and cauliflower, cut side down. Sear 3 minutes. Turn to other cut side; sear 3 minutes. Turn to rounded side; roast 15 minutes.

4. Smear yogurt sauce on a plate. Top with cauliflower, caper-currant relish* and pomegranate seeds. Serve.

*For relish:

Mix 1 ⁄4 cup toasted pine nuts

1 ⁄4 cup dried currants

3 tbsp. olive oil

3 tbsp. chopped parsley

2 tbsp. capers

1 tsp. lemon zest

1 tsp. maple syrup

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. sherry vinegar

1 chopped garlic clove, salt and pepper

Let sit 10 minutes

PER SERVING: 432 calories, 9 grams protein, 26 grams carbs, 9 grams fiber, 12 grams sugar, 37 grams fat.

Grilled Skirt Steak With Chimichurri

(Serves 4)

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. coconut or brown sugar

1 lb. skirt steak

1 tbsp. ghee

1 tbsp. olive oil

Directions:

1. Mix salt and sugar in a bowl. Season steak on both sides. Place in a baking dish in the fridge, uncovered, 4 hours, flipping halfway.

2. Remove steak from fridge; let reach room temperature 1 hour. Pat dry with paper towels. Depending on the size of the steak, cut 2 to 3 pieces, 4 to 6″ long.

3. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high. When pan begins to smoke, add ghee and oil. Let it heat until it ripples, then add a piece of steak. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, until the underside has a dark crust. Flip and cook 1 minute for medium rare, or to your liking. Repeat with other pieces. Let rest 5 to 10 minutes. Slice steak against grain into strips. Serve with chimichurri*.

*For chimichurri:

In a bowl, mix

1 cup chopped Italian parsley

1 chopped garlic clove

1 tbsp. fresh oregano

zest and juice of 1 ⁄2 lemon

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 tsp. maple syrup

1 ⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

Drizzle in 3⁄4 cup olive oil and mix

PER SERVING: 276 calories, 8 grams protein, 8 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 24 grams fat.

Date and Cacao Truffles

(Makes 14)

1⁄4 cup hemp seeds, for coating

1⁄4 cup bee pollen, for coating

1⁄2 cup cacao powder, plus 1 ⁄4 cup for coating

14 Medjool dates, pitted

2 tbsp. coconut butter, melted

2 tbsp. coconut oil

1 tbsp. alcohol-free vanilla extract

Pinch of kosher salt

Directions:

1. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. Fill 3 bowls with the hemp seeds, bee pollen and cacao powder for coating.

2. In a food processor, pulse dates about 30 times, until broken down. Add cacao powder, coconut butter, coconut oil, vanilla extract and salt. Pulse a few times, until dough balls up. Using a small scoop or spoon, measure 2-tsp.-size portions of dough and roll into balls, placing on baking sheet.

3. Roll each ball again in one of the coatings, so you have a roughly even number of each. Return to the baking sheet as you work. Refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours. Serve or store in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.

PER PIECE: 368 calories, 7 grams protein, 47 grams carbs, 10 grams fiber, 30 grams sugar, 22 grams fat.