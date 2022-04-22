The Cast of ‘Dynasty’ Reunites to Celebrate John James’ Birthday: See Photos of Joan Collins, Jack Coleman and More

After working together for nine seasons on television, the cast of the soap opera Dynasty still remains friends! Joan Collins, who portrayed Alexis Carrington Colby in the series, stepped out to celebrate her former castmate John James’ birthday on Monday, April 18, at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

Also on hand to celebrate were Maxwell Caulfield, Jack Coleman and Pamela Bellwood. In addition to celebrating John’s birthday, he and Jack, along with Gordon Thomson, led a live nightclub show called Cocktails With the Carringtons for a limited engagement.

“We have a few songs,” John told Soap Hub about the show in April 2022. “It’s a full nightclub show. People have asked why are we doing this now? I love performing in front of an audience. It’s nice from a nostalgic point of view. Dynasty is an iconic show.”

Joan shouted out her longtime friends in a sweet Instagram post after the outing. “Great evening at Rosevelt Hotel watching Cocktails with the Carringtons with my pals from Dynasty,” she captioned a photo cutting John’s birthday cake with her castmates surrounding her.

Everyone posed for photos together after the show, giving fans of the ABC series nostalgia since Dynasty aired its final season in 1989. This is not the first time members of the original cast have gotten together since the series ended. In 1991, a miniseries called Dynasty: The Reunion aired to help resolve some of the plots that were left on cliffhangers.

In January 2015, members of the fictional Carrington and Colby families were reunited once more on Hallmark to discuss the lasting impact that the show made on television and the entertainment industry. The show’s patriarch, John Forsythe, who played Blake Carrington, died in 2010 at the age of 92. His costars kept in contact with the legendary actor up until his death and shared sweet memories they had of him during the television special.

“We went and visited him at his ranch in San Ynez. He truly was like the father of us all,” Pamela Sue Martin shared. “I asked him to walk me down the aisle at my wedding. He said that I should reserve that for my own father. That was sweet and I always felt like he was my own father.”

