For the last two decades, Michael Nader slowed down his Hollywood career to spend time with his wife, Jodi Lister. Despite appearing on All My Children in 2013, as well as Cold Case in 2009 and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2002, the late star focused on his family in the later years of his life.

Tragically, Michael’s beloved spouse confirmed his death at age 76, revealing he died following a battle with an untreatable form of cancer. The Dynasty alum’s manager, Richard Schwartz, announced the news on August 25, sharing a statement on behalf of Jodi.

“With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together,” read the statement on MichaelFairmanTV.com. “He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”

Before Michael died, Jodi said the Lady Mobster actor was “working on a book about his life and addiction.” The doting wife added Michael was also “so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms‘ virtual event to help raise funds for [COVID-19] research.”

Aside from his work, Michael enjoyed spending time with Jodi. As the brunette beauty said in her statement, the couple shared “many dogs” that they both fostered and adopted.

So who is Michael’s wife? Keep scrolling to learn more about Jodi.

How Did Jodi and Michael Meet?

Though it’s unclear exactly how the lovebirds crossed paths, the Sun reported the two officially met in 2003.

When Did Jodi and Michael Get Married?

More than a decade after first becoming a couple, the duo said “I do” on September 16, 2014, per the Sun.

Is Jodi Michael’s First Wife?

When the How to Stuff a Wild Bikini actor said “I do” to Jodi in 2014, it wasn’t his first trip down the aisle. Michael was actually previously married once before to his first spouse, Robin Nader. The exes were wed from 1984 to 1990.

Do Jodi and Michael Have Children?

During their marriage, Michael and Jodi didn’t have any children together. However, the Muscle Beach Party alum was the dad of his only daughter, Lindsay Michelle Nader, making Jodi a loving stepmom. As revealed to MichaelFairmanTV.com, Michael and Jodi became grandparents when Lindsay welcomed her daughter, Juniper.