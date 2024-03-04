Dustin Hoffman has two huge fans who love his role in Kung Fu Panda 4 — his adorable grandsons! The Academy Award winner and his wife, Lisa Hoffman, brought their grandkids along for the premiere of the new film on March 3 in Los Angeles.
The doting grandparents held onto their little ones’ hands as they walked the red carpet together.
In the film, Dustin, 86, portrays the character Master Shifu, who is a favorite among fans of the franchise.
Dustin and Lisa are parents to four kids, Jake, Rebecca, Max and Alexandra. The couple wed in 1980 after his marriage to his first wife, Anne Byrne, came to an end. He’s also a dad to kids Karina and Jenna from his first marriage.
The California native previously opened up about being a dad of six.
“You inherit certain things. My wife, we’ve been together 40 years, and she knew my parents. There were times when the kids were little and I would get upset, and she would say, ‘[Your dad] Harry’s coming out,’” he told Time in October 2017. “And she was right. I don’t think there’s a way around it. You spend a lifetime – I do anyway–trying to un-wreck yourself. Because you’ve been wrecked.”
The huge smiles on their faces in this photo says it all!
Dustin also posed with costar Bryan Cranston on the red carpet.