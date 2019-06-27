If you happen to wait on Drew Carey, it may be your lucky day, as the TV personality recently left quite the tip for his server.

According to Page Six, the 61-year-old was feeling quite generous when he recently made a pit stop at K Rico Steakhouse in Hell’s Kitchen. How generous? Well, the comedian decided to leave his waiter a $500 tip on a $200 check. Talk about having a goodnight! The outlet reveals that the employee was “left speechless” by the large gratuity.

“I can see why contestants hug and kiss him all the time on his show,” the restaurant’s co-owner, Tommy Greco, said. However, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as Drew is reeling in quite the big chunk of change. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former Whose Line Is It Anyway? host has made $165 million in his very successful career.

Taking part in roles like on The Drew Carey Show — which started in 1995 and wrapped up in 2004 — supposedly earned Drew $750,000 per episode. In fact, just three years after his career took off, the voice actor was named the 24th highest paid entertainer by Forbes in 1998. And things continue to go well for Drew, who of course took over for the iconic Bob Barker as the new host of The Price Is Right. “I realize what a big responsibility this is,” the funny man said at the time on The Late Show With David Letterman. “It’s only a game show, but it’s the longest-running game show in American television, and I plan to keep it that way.”

Even Bob, 95, had sweet words for his replacement. “I’m cool with it,” he told the Associated Press of CBS’s casting choice. “I understand he ad-libs very well and that he has a very nice, friendly way of working, and I think both of those would be helpful to him on The Price Is Right.

Judging by that tip, Drew is very friendly!