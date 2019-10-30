During his most recent trip to London, Donny Osmond couldn’t help but reminisce on memories he shared throughout his prior visits to the beautiful country. More specifically, the Donny & Marie star recalled his a fond recollection with late icon Michael Jackson during The Osmonds‘ tour nearly five decades ago.

“This same week in 1972, our family took our first tour to England. After arriving to an incredibly warm and exuberant welcome at Heathrow [Airport], we stayed at the Churchill Hotel in #London,” the 61-year-old began to explain in a social media post on Wednesday, October 30. “The Jackson family happened to be staying at the same hotel too. We played football with the Jackson boys in the hotel’s halls … and even broke some chandeliers in the process.” LOL!

Donny, who first began performing alongside his brothers before breaking out as a duo with sister Marie Osmond, then recalled the hilarious — but special — inside joke he and the “Billie Jean” singer once shared. “At night when it grew dark outside, #MichaelJackson and I would tease our fans while they were chanting our names on the street below,” he said.

“Michael would turn on and off his room light, and the fans would scream, ‘Michael!’ Then I would do the same, and they would scream, ‘Donny!'” he added, alongside a throwback pic of himself and his brothers, Alan, 70, Wayne, 68, Merrill, 66, Jay, 64, and Jimmy, 56. “Mike and I laughed about that for years.”

Fans couldn’t help but reminisce with the “I’ll Make a Man out of You” singer and quickly flooded his post’s comment section. “Oh, the memories of that fun week … getting into trouble because I lied to my mum that I was going to do homework on the day you arrived in the U.K.,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “I remember that picture being on my bedroom wall!” A third chimed in, gushing, “The start of my Osmond journey… happy, happy days, and I’m still on that road.” Aww!

Although Donny was in London to attend the world’s largest genealogy conference, he couldn’t have been more thrilled to reminisce on some happy times. “As luck would have it, a speaking engagement took me back to #England this week,” he wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t help but think of our first tour to the U.K. and my priceless memories of that visit.”

We bet Donny wishes Michael was around now more than ever!