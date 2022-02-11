Country superstar Mickey Guyton had a breakout year in 2021. She cohosted the Academy of Country Music Awards with Keith Urban and released her debut solo album, Remember Her Name. The Texas native also became a mom for the first time in February 2021 after welcoming son Grayson with her husband, Grant Savoy.

Mickey was close friends with Grant’s stepsister before they were introduced in 2010. The couple got engaged in 2013. They walked down the aisle in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii in 2017. The former American Idol contestant continued to put out groundbreaking hits like “Heartbreak Song” and “Black Like Me” after tying the knot.

Courtesy of Mickey Guyton/Instagram

In August 2020, Mickey shared with her fans on Instagram that the couple were expecting their first child together. The Grammy nominee posted a photo of her ultrasound with a heartfelt caption about learning that she was going to be a mom.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’m having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant,” she wrote. “Literally nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom.”

Mickey revealed in the first Instagram post with her newborn son that giving birth was the “hardest and most beautiful thing” that she has ever done. One month after welcoming Grayson into the world, the Super Bowl LVI National Anthem performer gushed about loving motherhood.

“Literally he is all I think about. And he’s my reason. I’m doing all of this for him. I just want to make him proud,” she said about her son in a March 2021 interview with People. “And to make this world easier for him as he grows up and becomes a young Black man. I’m just obsessed with him if you can’t tell, like really, really obsessed with him.”

In November 2021, the performer posted an emotional message on Instagram that Grayson ended up in the ICU at 9 months old. The tot “fell ill” and battled intense “dehydration because of a severe stomach bug.” Thanks to the help of pediatric doctors, Mickey’s son was able to make a full recovery.

She has since shared videos of Grayson celebrating his first Christmas and going on his first winter vacation with his parents in January 2022. On her son’s first birthday, the “Better Than You Left Me” singer shared photos from her delivery along with sweet snaps from her pregnancy on Instagram.

“It’s like my life began the day I met you. Happy birthday to my sweet Grayson! Thank you for picking me to be your mom,” she captioned the post.