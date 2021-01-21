Denzel Washington Loves Being a Dad! See the Actor’s Best Parenting Quotes About His 4 Kids

Denzel Washington knows what it takes to be a great dad. Even though he makes mistakes like every other parent, the Training Day actor is dedicated to supporting and loving his four kids, John David, Katia, Malcolm and Olivia. His best parenting quotes are proof of that!

Denzel shares his family with his wife, Pauletta Washington. The award-winning actor and the Wilma actress married in 1983 and welcomed their eldest son, John David, the following year in 1984. Their daughter Katia arrived in 1987, followed by the births of their twins, Malcolm and Olivia, in 1991.

The Equalizer star was able to give his children everything they wanted in life thanks to his profitable career, but that doesn’t mean Denzel and Pauletta spoiled their kids as they were growing up. In fact, the doting dad said they did the complete opposite.

“They live well, but we don’t just give them anything they want. When our twins turned 16, I bought them used cars,” he once told OWN magazine. “I got them into athletics, which has also been important. They’ve learned about hard work and fair play.”

Denzel noted he was able to accomplish his goals as a dad because he constantly prioritized his kids over his Hollywood work. “It starts in the home. If the father is not in the home, [a child] will find a father in the streets,” he shared with The Grio in 2017. “I saw it in my generation and every generation before me.”

While the Academy Award winner takes pride in his role as a dad, Denzel dished he actually gives “complete credit” to his wife, Pauletta. “When it comes to the kids,” he told OWN, he couldn’t feel luckier to have the Philadelphia actress as the mother of his kids.

“Early on, we decided that we wouldn’t drag them around to all the places I go,” he explained to the outlet. “Pauletta was the consistent one who made breakfast every day and took them to school. She taught them their prayers.”

Keep scrolling to see Denzel’s best quotes about being the dad of his four kids!