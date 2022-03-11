Fixer to Fabulous duo Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs announced the death of their pet llama, Larry, on Thursday, March 10. “You fought so hard,” the mom of five wrote alongside a photo of Larry on Instagram. “It was my deep privilege to spend the past week caring for you around the clock.”

“Our entire family helped dispense meds, giving you shots and electrolytes, hand-feeding you, praying for you and cheering you on,” Jenny continued.

The television personality began posting Instagram Stories at the beginning of March about Larry’s declining health. She and kids Ben, Nathan, Sylvie, Charlotte and Luke, all took turns caring for their furry friend along with visits from multiple vets over the course of the past few weeks.

One Instagram post showed Sylvie feeding Larry as he sat in the pasture at the family’s Arkansas farmhouse. At the time, the Rock the Block star wrote that Larry was “still fighting.” Dave also shared a photo on his Instagram account of Charlotte and Jenny tending to their beloved pet. “The prognosis is not good,” the master craftsman wrote four days before Larry’s death.

After weeks of emotional updates on Larry’s health, the Florida native posted a touching tribute to her late pet and thanked fans for all of their support.

“I have hesitated typing these words today because while our family mourns and cries and talks through this hard loss, I know that so many of you are waiting for a Larry update and I so desperately wanted to have different news,” Jenny shared. “He was a good one to love and he was loved until the end.”

Fans of the design duo were first introduced to Larry in a January 25, 2021, Instagram post. The family pet was a gift from Dave to his wife to celebrate her birthday. “I’m still working on winning Larry over — he’s suspicious of me and my treat bucket but he will eventually realize I come bearing good gifts,” Jenny wrote at the time.

He was brought into the family along with another pet, Alfie, an alpaca. Fans got to see glimpses at life on the farm through the HGTV couple’s Instagram posts, and the bond they share with all of their animals.

“Farm life can be both beautiful and brutal,” Jenny wrote after Larry’s death. “Today is certainly one of the hard days. And, while I know there is joy to come, I am going to sit in the grief for a bit.”