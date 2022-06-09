Race car driver Danica Patrick has always been open about her search for love! The IndyCar winner was married once to Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013. After her marriage came to an end, the athlete had a few high-profile romances with Aaron Rodgers and Carter Comstock but has not walked down the aisle again. Keep scrolling to meet Danica’s ex-husband.

Who Is Danica Patrick’s Ex-Husband, Paul Edward Hospenthal?

Danica and Paul, a doctor, met for the first time when she began treatment at his physical therapy office for an injury she sustained while doing yoga. Paul specializes in treating golfers and has a love for playing golf. They got engaged on Thanksgiving Day in 2004 after quietly dating for a few years.

The Sports Illustrated model was 23 and her hubby was 40 at the time of their 2005 wedding in Scottsdale, Arizona. She explained her decision to get married at a young age in a May 2007 interview with Women’s Health.

“Before we got married my husband asked, ‘Are you ready? Have you done everything you want to do?’ And I just thought, ‘Am I going to throw this relationship away just to party more?’ That seems boring, like a dead-end street,” she said at the time.

Throughout their marriage, Paul did accompany his wife to many of her major races and offered her advice and encouragement from the sidelines. The Washington native was photographed numerous times kissing her on the forehead and watching her compete. After seven years of marriage, Danica announced her split from the health professional in a November 2012 Facebook post.

“I am sad to inform my fans that after seven years, Paul and I have decided to amicably end our marriage,” she wrote. “This isn’t easy for either of us, but mutually it has come to this. He has been an important person and friend in my life and that’s how we will remain moving forward.”

Did Danica and Paul Have Any Kids Together?

Danica and Paul did not welcome any children together during their marriage and were officially divorced in 2013. He has since stayed out of the spotlight and lives a rather private life. The Pretty Intense author moved on in her search for love. After her five-year romance with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. came to an end in 2017, Danica opened up about freezing her eggs.

“I did IVF treatments, I froze my eggs, hormones, I gained 4 pounds, and I’m 5 foot 1, so 4 pounds make a difference,” she said during a January 2018 interview with CNBC. “I just decided I needed to try something new.”