He has spent years in the industry and has worked alongside some notable and famous people, but for David Arquette, it is becoming a dad that actually changed him.

“To me, once you have that kid, it sort of redefines your understanding of love. And it just sort of like I don’t know, it gives you a new perspective on life and you’re living sort of for another person now and your life isn’t as sort of self absorbed,” the 48-year-old exclusively told Closer Weekly at The Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala on Saturday, September 21.

The actor first became a father in 2004 — he welcomed daughter Coco with his wife at the time, Courteney Cox. After the pair split in 2013, David tied the knot with journalist Christina McLarty. They now have two boys — Charlie, 5, and Gus, 2.

“They’re really wild! So funny and wild!” the Never Been Kissed costar said of his young sons. “There’s a lot of swords and pirate fighting and like, you know, attacking each other, but it’s been it’s been a lot of fun.”

He added, “We were pirates today. We were witches. We were zombies all this morning! So yeah, yeah. Like say ‘Alexa play haunted house music.’ And we like we go around scaring each other. It’s pretty fun.” However, while David is crazy about his three kids, we shouldn’t expect he and his love to have anymore in the near future.

“I don’t think so! My wife’s good. So I’m good,” he said. This isn’t the first time that David has spoken about his children — he once explained why he does all he can to make coparenting work with the Friends alum, 55.

“Divorce is so painful for everybody involved — it’s a waste of time and money [to fight],” he exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Anybody who’s going to put on boxing gloves when they get a divorce is making the wrong move.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“No matter what people go through, you still have a child together,” he added. “It’s important that your child knows you respect each other.”

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!