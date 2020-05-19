How sweet! Courteney Cox surprised Naftali, a 13-year-old fan from Borehamwood, England, after his Friends-themed bar mitzvah was switched to a virtual party due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When Naftali video chatted with James Corden on the home edition of The Late Late Show on Monday, May 18, the teen revealed he’s watched the sitcom seven times and was even planning on having a red sofa coach at his event so guests could take photos. Although things didn’t go as planned, Naftali still had a virtual Friends-themed bar mitzvah with a rabbi. During Naftali’s chat with James, 41, the host revealed Courteney, 55, wanted to talk to him and he was so excited when she joined in on their video call.

Shutterstock

“Oh my gosh,” he said when her face popped up. “How are you?”

“I’m good. Do you recognize me?” the actress hilariously responded. At that point, Courteney revealed she had a big surprise for Naftali. “I was really touched by your story,” she said. “So since you couldn’t have your bar mitzvah the way you wanted, I decided to get you a foosball table just like the one in Joey and Chandler’s apartment.”

Overjoyed, Naftali replied, “Thank you so much!” In a video he sent to James of his virtual bar mitzvah, Courteney’s fan revealed just how much he loves her TV show.

“I’m a big fan of the TV show Friends, which is why my invites have a big Friends theme,” he said in the clip. “I’ve come to the realization the lyrics of the Friends theme [song] starts with the words, ‘So no one told you life was gonna be this way.’ The chorus of that song has a much more uplifting line: ‘I’ll be there for you, like you’re there for me too.'”

Warner Bros

Friends premiered in September 1994 and it stayed on the air until May 2004. The main cast consisted of Courteney, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. After the series ended, the actors went their separate ways, but they recently reunited in 2019 for dinner and reminisced about the time they spent together on the show.

“We all miss it every day,” Jennifer, 51, told Howard Stern about their reunion in October 2019. “I would be nothing without it.”