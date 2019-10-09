Say it isn’t so! Since Friends went off the air in 2004, it’s been hard for the entire cast to hang out like they used to. Everyone has been so busy with their careers and starting families that they’ve barely had time to catch up with one another. However, all that has changed because Jennifer Aniston revealed on The Howard Stern Show that she and her costars recently got together for one last hurrah.

“We just had dinner on Saturday. Yeah, the whole gang, everyone was there. [David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together,” the 50-year-old said. “We laughed so hard.”

The dinner was held at Courteney Cox‘s house and, when Howard asked the Murder Mystery star if anyone bugged her during their get together, she replied: “Not one.”

“Lightning in a bottle,” Jen said.

The costars also reminisced about working on the show together in the ’90s. During that time they all demanded to be paid equally because they were uncomfortable if anyone was getting paid more than the other.

“We stood as a solitary unit and asked for the exact same, equal pay,” the brunette beauty revealed. “We were leading the charge, ahead of our time.”

Even though everyone has gone their separate ways, it’s still great to see the former castmates get together every now and then. You would assume that their dinner may have gotten a little bit crazy since they were all available at the same time, but Jen assured Howard that that wasn’t the case.

“Nobody got naked. It was very civilized,” she said. “But we just laughed a lot.” Jen also added that she, Courteney, David, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc admitted that they miss the good ol’ days.

“We all miss it every day,” The Morning Show star added. “I would be nothing without it.”

Not to mention that everyone is open to doing a reboot too. However, Jen does admit that it would never be as great as the original — at least in her opinion. “We would love it,” she gushed. “I really think there’s an idea that if there’s a reboot of the show, it won’t be even close to as good as what it was, so why do it? It would ruin it.”

We don’t know about you, but we would still love a Friends reboot!