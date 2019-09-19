I’ll be there for you? How about more than two decades later? Well, the answer is yes as Courteney Cox took some time to pay tribute to Friends — the show that launched her into superstardom.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, September 19, to share a promotional photo of the iconic NBC sitcom to honor the show, which will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sunday, September 22. “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago,” the actress wrote alongside the snap. “Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! I love these guys.” Courteney then proceeds to tag her costars: David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc.

However, the Cougar Town alum made sure to scold Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry for not having Instagram. “Seriously Jen?” Courteney wrote. “You too Matthew.”

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

People were of course loving the post, as they rushed to the comments section to respond. “Thank you for the best show ever. Always a fan,” one person said. Another added, “This makes me so happy.” Even a fellow actress had to chime in.

“So incredible!” Laura Dern said. Courteney wasn’t the only one from the cast to pay tribute to the program that made them famous — the rest of her costars shared the same snap on Instagram too. “We might be in different places but we are connected,” Lisa — who played Phoebe Buffay — captioned.

The comedy — which aired for 10 seasons — is one of the most popular shows in the world. And while there are reboots happening left and right, we probably shouldn’t expect one for Friends — at least according to author Kelsey Miller, who wrote I’ll Be There For You: The One About Friends.

Bei/Shutterstock

“They’ve all said the same thing: you can’t go back in time,” Kelsey exclusively told Closer Weekly. “I think the cast who are going to have to answer that question every single day probably for the rest of their lives, will always have to hedge a bit, because you don’t want to totally rule it out, and you don’t want to let down people who really seem to want this. But I do think that if fans thought about what it would actually be like to see a rebooted Friends with that cast, they’d realize that they’re much better off with reruns.”

So you’re saying there’s a chance?