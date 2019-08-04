It should be very clear by now that Chrissy Teigen is crazy about her family — and now she’s saying that having her son Miles will now extend her time with her husband, John Legend.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, August 4, to share an adorable snap of her youngest child, 1. “It’s like someone took my husband, the love of my life, and extended my time with him by giving me his baby years too,” the TV personality captioned the pic. “Is that weird? That’s weird.”

Fans were quick to respond to the model’s post, as they took to the comments section. “Not weird at all. It’s pure love,” one person said. Another added, “That is the best way I’ve heard someone describe parenting!!”

The young boy isn’t the only child that Chrissy and her hubby, 40 — who tied the knot in 2013 — share. The pair also have a daughter, Luna, 3. The happy couple is obviously crazy in love, and they are always in each other’s corner. The Lip Sync Battle cohost once revealed just how vital the singer was to her while she was dealing with postpartum depression.

“John and my doctors were my strength,” Chrissy said on Today on April 2. “I had such a good group of people that were around and people were really watchful of me. I had really changed. It wasn’t just being tired, it was being really sad and hard on yourself and down on yourself. It wasn’t just the blues and a lot of us think it is the baby blues you are going through different things of course.”

While Chrissy is all about her kids, don’t look for her to add to her little group just yet. “It’s definitely not in the cards right now because I feel like I’d miss out on Miles,” the Cravings: Hungry for More author told People. “Luna was a great age because she was growing up, she was speaking, and we knew that another baby could fit into the mix.”

“And then Miles is just so little, I don’t want to miss out on any of his moments,” she continued. “So I definitely want another child but definitely not now. I think we’re gonna space this one a little longer than the two of them.”

This is such a sweet family!