This Is Us star Chrissy Metz thinks a spinoff of the hit NBC show “would be super cool,” the actress tells Closer exclusively. “I know that This Is Us, prior to it being a TV show, was tapped as a movie. So, who knows, maybe we’ll have a This Is Us movie.”

“If [creator] Dan Fogelman was involved, absolutely,” she reveals about reprising her role as Kate Pearson in the future. “I kind of will do whatever Dan tells me at this point, he’s just so talented and special and wonderful and warm and brilliant.”

The talented performer portrayed Kate for all six seasons of the enthralling drama series alongside costars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia. With all of the emotional storylines and heartwarming Pearson family moments, it’s no surprise that they share an unbreakable bond.

“I hope we remain friends,” Chrissy, 41, says about her former costars. “We do have a group text, we email each other, we send each other all sorts of things. And of course, I had a chance to go see Mandy’s show at the Ryman and it was really cool to hang out with her backstage and see her.”

Chrissy has “always been a fan” of Mandy, 38, who announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, in June.



“All of us are friends and we’re always bigging each other up and congratulating each other on, whatever endeavors we’re pursuing,” the Emmy nominee shares. “I really think that we will always be friends. I think we’re always like, ‘Hey, can you guys get on a FaceTime? We want to see you. I miss you.’ And we would be starting back at work, you know, typically right now. So, it’s, I think our emotions are a little heightened.”

Chrissy already has some incredible projects in the works including her children’s book, When I Talk to God, I Talk About You, written with her partner, Bradley Collins. The book, due out in February 2023, brought the couple closer together.

“He’s very patient and kind and understanding, and I really try to be as well,” she gushes. “And what’s great is that I think it helps to communicate efficiently and you have to communicate on another level.”