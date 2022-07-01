Home sweet home! Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, renovated their dream home in Pasadena, California, in 2018. The pair, who got married that same year, decided it was the perfect place to start their family. They welcomed son August in February 2021 and announced they were expecting another son in June 2022.

The couple enlisted an all-star team of interior designers and architects to refurbish their classic 1950s abode. While they wanted to keep some of the original design elements of the home, they also wanted to make it a more functional space for their growing family. The musicians were very involved in the design process every step of the way.

“It still amazes me. We saw the potential of this house and brought it back to life,” the This Is Us alum told Architectural Digest in June 2018. “It’s hard to convey the excitement of working out every detail, from picking slabs at the stone yard to figuring out how many burners we wanted for the stove. Once you realize that you can actually build your true dream house, it’s hard to go back to anything else.”

The designers delivered when it came to the Dawes frontman’s request for a piano to be placed somewhere in the house. It became one of the main focal points of the living room, along with the pink curtains, cozy velvet chairs and rose gold coffee tables.

“Taylor was as involved as he wanted to be,” Mandy shared. “He had opinions about certain things, but his only real demands were for bookshelves — he’s a voracious reader — and room for a baby grand piano and a turntable.”

In February 2022, Mandy revealed that she and Taylor were embarking on a new home renovation project. While she didn’t give many details about whether they still planned to live in their Pasadena abode full time, she did post photos on her Instagram Story. In one photo, the “Candy” singer showed off a yard with several pieces of wood on the ground.

“When those asking how the new house is going,” she wrote alongside the photo. “It’s going!” she captioned a second photo of a fireplace with wooden beams surrounding it. In other Instagram Stories, the songstress wrote that she was looking forward to “some dynamite landscaping” and was excited for the crew to install an arched window that looks out onto the yard.

We can’t wait to see the outcome of Mandy’s new renovation project! But for now, keep scrolling to see photos of her gorgeous Pasadena home.