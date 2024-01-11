Chris Pratt loves starting the morning off by spending time with his three kids! The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared a rare photo of all of his children gathered at the breakfast table on Wednesday, January 10.

“Breakfast is served!” Chris, 44, captioned the picture of kids Jack, Lyla and Eloise in his Instagram Stories. “I’ll be fasting til noon.”

In the snap, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 19 months, adorably sat in the same chair, while Jack, 11, enjoyed a bowl of oatmeal close by. Chris explained that he did not join his kids at the table for breakfast because he was intermittent fasting as part of his new workout and diet regimen this year.

“OK, so day 10 done. When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was. And now, I’m up again before the kids,” the Parks and Recreation alum said in another video. “But I didn’t credit Katherine [Schwarzenegger] for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep. She did that yesterday and today.”

Chris was thankful to his wife, Katherine, 34, for encouraging him to wake up early to start his exercise routine. The pair share the two little girls, while Jack was born to Chris and his first wife, Anna Faris, in 2012.

Courtesy of Chris Pratt/Instagram

The dad of three continued, “I set my alarm and, you know, I did that thing where I was like, ‘Oh, I was going to lay here with my eyes closed.’ She poked me in the ribs.”

Recently, Katherine posted a photo dump on her Instagram page, documenting a family vacation to the beach. The Rock What You’ve Got author dipped her toes in the sand with her little ones, went swimming and spent some time with brother Patrick Schwarzenegger during the getaway.

On Christmas in 2023, Katherine shared another rare glimpse at her life at home with the kids. In the adorable holiday picture, Lyla and Eloise stood in front of the family’s Christmas tree in matching plaid dresses and tights. “And to all a good night,” she captioned the post, along with adding a few festive emojis.

Days prior, she revealed that she took the girls to meet Santa Claus and take holiday photos.

“We had one in hysterics at the sight of Santa and one who asked him to come over for a play date, so I think it went well,” Katherine revealed in an Instagram caption in December 2023.