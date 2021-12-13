And Just Like That… star Chris Noth has plenty to be thankful for in his life. The Golden Globe nominee has had a major Hollywood resurgence in 2021 and gets to go home to his two adorable sons, Orion and Keats, at the end of the day. Chris and his wife, Tara Wilson, could not be prouder to be parents of their growing boys.

Chris and Tara met in 2002 when she was working at his bar and performance space, The Cutting Room, in New York City. In January 2008, the couple welcomed their first son, Orion. The Law & Order alum was gushing about fatherhood from the moment Orion came into his life.

“Being with him is very fulfilling, very amazing,” he told People in February 2008 before commenting about changing diapers. “We’re getting some help, but we’re dealing with it!”

One year after becoming a dad, Chris popped the question to Tara. The actor and the Candian actress wed in a gorgeous Hawaiin ceremony in 2012. Orion, who was 4 years old at the time, served as the ring bearer. In September 2019, at the age of 64, Chris announced that he and Tara were expecting their second child.

His onscreen wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, praised Chris in a September 2019 interview with Access. The actress, who portrays Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and its revival, shared that Chris “loves being a parent.” She went on to say that she was “very happy” for the couple who are “crazy” about their son, Orion.

In February 2020, Tara gave birth to the couple’s second son, Keats. “Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats!” Chris wrote in his Instagram caption. He also included a reference to a poem by John Keats, who may have inspired the baby’s name. Both Sarah and Chris’ Sex and the City costar Kristin Davis congratulated him on his new bundle of joy on Instagram. Since Keats’ arrival, Chris has continued to share adorable photos spending quality time with both of his sons.

More than a year after welcoming their second child, Chris and Tara stepped out together on the red carpet. They shared kisses in front of the cameras at the premiere of And Just Like That… at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the place where their love story began. It’s clear that this picture-perfect couple is closer than ever before!

Scroll to meet Chris and Tara’s two sons, Orion and Keats.