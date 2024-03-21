Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer built their dream home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before launching their own HGTV series.

“I wanted a nice modern home, but I still want it to be comfortable and welcoming. So, that’s kind of what we went for,” she told In Touch in March 2021. “We have a lot of black in our house, and our house is black on the outside. I’m not afraid of a moody room or a moody moment. I want to keep it simple but cozy … It does look modern, but it doesn’t look like too crispy [and like you] can’t hang out.”

The home design couple have brought a lot of those elements into their work on Down Home Fab and even opened a home decor store in their home town in March 2024.