From the White House to Parenthood: See Photos of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Daughter Chelsea Growing Up

As part of one of America’s most famous families, Chelsea Clinton grew up in the gaze of the public. She was just 13 years old when her father, Bill Clinton, moved the family into the White House to start his first term as president in 1993. Since then, the global health advocate has established a career of her own and started a family.

Chelsea, born in 1980 in Arkansas, is the only child of Bill and former first lady Hillary Clinton. She attended Sidwell Friends School and graduated from the institution in 1997. The children’s book author reflected on what it was like growing up in the historic residence located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“I was always deeply aware that I was living in history,” she said in an interview with the Huffington Post in March 2014. “But then I would have dinner with my parents at the kitchen table every night. There was so much about my life that also was normal.”

Prior to heading off to Stanford University for an undergraduate degree in the ’90s, Chelsea met Marc Mezvinsky, the son of family friends Marjorie Margolies and Edward Mezvinsky. He too went on to attend Stanford with the Clinton Foundation board member. While she did have a brief relationship with her ex-boyfriend Ian Klaus in the 2000s, Chelsea realized that her connection with Marc was hard to ignore.

The pair went public with their relationship in 2005. Four years later, they announced their engagement to the world. Chelsea married the investor in a gorgeous ceremony at Astor Courts in Rhinebeck, New York, in July 2010. The NBC News Correspondent gave birth to her first child, daughter Charlotte, with Marc in September 2014.

Bill and Hillary announced their first granddaughter’s arrival on social media and could not contain their excitement about becoming grandparents.

“It’s amazing,” the proud grandpa said about the family’s newest arrival during a November 2014 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Hillary and I only have one child and she’s quite wonderful, but it’s been a long time since she’s been that age. So, the biggest hoot for me, my granddaughter turned six weeks on Friday, is watching them wake up to the world.”

Marc and Chelsea’s second child, son Aidan, arrived in June 2016. Their youngest son, Jasper, was born in July 2019. The mom of three was inspired by her kiddos to write her 2022 children’s book, Welcome to the Big Kids Club.

“Our first two were 4 and 3 and had so many questions about the new baby,” she said during a September 2022 episode of CBS Mornings. “And still the conversation just continued after, you know, Jasper was home. I finally thought: ‘We can’t be the only family who are having these conversations.'”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Chelsea growing up over the years.