Several Celebrities Over Age 60 Are Inked Up! See Which Iconic Hollywood Stars Have Tattoos

Cool ink! Some of your favorite stars over the age of 60 have shown off their eye-catching tattoos and explained the significance behind them. Whoopi Goldberg, Christopher Meloni, Judi Dench and more celebrities embrace their colorful ink on the red carpet and in photos posted on social media.

Whoopi showed off the large dragon tattoo she has on her chest when she walked the red carpet at the Oscars in 2018. She wore a multicolor Christian Siriano gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a low neckline. Her body art was on full display in the gorgeous ensemble. The Ghost actress revealed the reason why she decided to get the piece.

“I love dragons — I have dragon tattoos. For me, the dragon is a protector, and when I’m sleeping, I want to feel I’m protected,” she once said in an interview with Home & Textiles Today, per Romper.

Like the longtime View host, Christopher also has a whimsical tattoo on his body that fans have noticed in his photos on social media and during public outings. The Law & Order star showed off his inked leg in his steamy 2021 spread in Men’s Health. He also has a crucifix tattooed on one of his biceps that he often offers a glimpse of in hunky shirtless pictures.

When portraying his role of Elliott Stabler throughout the drama franchise and its many spinoffs, Christopher wears a fake tattoo of a marine symbol. The artwork has become synonymous with the Oz alum’s iconic character, who is a veteran of the Marine Corps.

In December 2020, he marked his return to Law & Order: SVU after a 10-year hiatus by sharing a photo of his fake marine tattoo on Instagram. Fans were buzzing over the snap, instantly recognizing the temporary symbol that Christopher has sported since joining the franchise in 1999 with pal Mariska Hargitay.

Christopher isn’t the only stud in Hollywood who has stripped down to show off his tattoos. Rocky star Sylvester Stallone‘s chest is covered in colorful art. The New York native is always rocking tank tops, revealing his vibrant tattoos in photos. On his back, Sylvester has a huge image of an angel with two rust-colored wings that go all the way down to the center of his spine.

