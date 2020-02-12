Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has expanded her family once again! She welcomed an adorable new dog into her home with Michael Douglas and even gave the pooch her beau’s last name.

“Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world. 💕,” Catherine, 50, wrote via Instagram. She accompanied her post with a few cute videos of Taylor running around and playing.

Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world. 💕

In the comments, Catherine confirmed her dog is indeed a Maltipoo. She welcomed this little guy into her life just a few weeks after her last dog, Figaro, died. If that wasn’t heartbreaking enough, she then lost another member of her family when her father-in-law, Kirk Douglas, died at age 103, in early February.

“To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight …,” the Chicago star wrote via Instagram. She also thanked her fans for their well wishes.

“Michael joins me in thanking you all for your overwhelming love, kind words and prayers since the passing of my father in law Kirk,” she said. “My whole family appreciated every word. Love to you all❤️.”

On Wednesday, February 5, Michael confirmed Kirk’s death. He wrote, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” he continued. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad — I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

If only Kirk could have met Taylor. He would have loved Catherine’s new dog for sure!