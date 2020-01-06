Oh no! Michael Douglas and Catherine-Zeta Jones are mourning the death of one of their most beloved family members after their dog Figaro passed away. The longtime couple’s 16-year-old daughter, Carys Douglas, shared the heartbreaking news via her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 6.

“Will love you forever,” she captioned the black and white portrait of the adorable Maltese pup. The up-and-coming model also added an angel emoji under her sweet message for little Figaro.

Instagram/Carys Douglas

News of the couple’s heart-wrenching loss comes one day after they skipped out on attending the 2020 Golden Globes. Although the Basic Instinct actor, 75, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series category for The Kominsky Method, the twosome decided to stick this one out.

While many fans speculated the longtime pair — who tied the knot in 2000 and share Carys, as well as son Dylan Douglas, 19 — opted out of the 77th annual awards show because they were vacationing abroad, we wonder if Figaro’s death had anything to with their absence.

Michael first shared glimpses inside his family’s fun-filled getaway as they enjoyed some R&R in Africa before the holidays. As they traveled around the beautiful continent to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and other countries, the Fatal Attraction star gave fans an update on their travels.

“Welcome to Botswana have you seen any lions. .. not me… nope ……… OOOOO YA!!…Yep!!!!” the Academy Award winner hilariously captioned a series of adorable family photos on December 20. He also shared some snapshots while enjoying a wild safari excursion. “Starting the new year off with a Safari tour … Wishing everyone a great start to 2020!” he captioned the pics on January 1.

Following their African explorations, Micheal — who is also the proud dad of son Cameron Douglas, 41, from a previous marriage — and Catherine were spotted out and about in Istanbul, Turkey. The couple arrived in the gorgeous European country on January 3, to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary. How fun!

Although Michael and Catherine might’ve been a little sad to have missed out on the 2020 Golden Globes, family will always take precedent for the Wall Street actor. While chatting with Closer Weekly and other reporters at a September 2019 event, Michael gushed about the importance of time with his wife and kids.

“We live back east and we live in the country. So, we look at it as an opportunity to come out and see a lot of old friends and go to these shows, see people we love or admire,” the Ant-Man star shared. “We’re fans of a lot of the stuff that we see on television and in the films, so that part is great and sort of treat it like a real experience rather than a necessity or part of your requirements.”

We hope the Douglas crew is able to be together throughout this difficult time following Figaro’s loss.