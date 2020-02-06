Philanthropist Anne Buydens‘ life instantly changed when her husband of nearly 66 years, Kirk Douglas, died on Wednesday, February 5, at age 103. When they got married in 1954, she was the love of the Spartacus actor’s life and, even after death, that won’t change.

“She was the most difficult woman I ever met,” Kirk once joked to USA Today about the first time he asked Anne out on a date. “I mean, I was a big movie star! And I invited her to dinner and she said, ‘Oh, thank you very much, but I’m so tired.’”

However, in their joint book, , the 100-year-old remembers it a little bit differently. “He said, ‘Come on, let me take you to the lion’s den,’” she wrote, noting that the “lion’s den” actually referred to his movie trailer. But Anne had something else in mind.

“No, thank you, I think I’ll go home and make myself some scrambled eggs,” she replied. Ha! But after Kirk spent some time courting her, Anne finally decided to give him a chance. She said everything changed once she saw Kirk scooping up elephant poop in a tuxedo.

“That’s what got me,” the Lust for Life star told USA Today. “It was not only funny, it was showing me that he was able to do things that are not expected from him.”

The couple later welcomed their 64-year-old son, Peter Douglas, in 1955 and their late son, Eric Douglas, in 1958. Eric sadly passed away in 2004 from a drug overdose. He was only 46 years old at the time. Kirk, of course, was also dad to sons Michael Douglas, 75, and Joel Douglas, 73, with first wife Diana Douglas.

While previously speaking to Closer Weekly, Kirk said the reason why he’s been able to live for so long is because of his beautiful spouse. “I was lucky enough to find my soul mate … and I believe our wonderful marriage and our nightly ‘golden hour’ chats have helped me survive all things,” he said. How sweet is that?!

Scroll below to see the cutest photos of Kirk and Anne together!