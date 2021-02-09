Carole King Is There for Her Kids Now and Forever! Learn All About the Singer’s 4 Children

Carole King is a talented singer and songwriter who has had one of the most entertaining careers as a solo artist. By the looks of her success, it’s no surprise the “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” songstress passed down her talents to her four kids, Louise Goffin, Sherry Goffin, Molly Larkey and Levi Larkey.

Carole became a mom during her first marriage with Gerry Goffin. The “You’ve Got a Friend” artist and the American lyricist married in 1959 and welcomed their eldest, Louise, the following year in 1960. Carole and Gerry went on to have their second child, Sherry, in 1962, but the former couple called it quits in 1969.

The Grammy winner experienced motherhood again during her second marriage with Charles Larkey. After walking down the aisle in 1970, Carole and the “I Wasn’t Born to Follow” crooner welcomed their daughter, Molly, in 1971. They completed the beloved musician’s family when their youngest son, Levi, arrived in 1974.

Like her previous marriage, though, Carole split from Charles in 1976. She later exchanged vows with Rick Evers in 1977, but their union also ended after one year when Rick died in 1978. The Gilmore Girls alum’s fourth and final marriage was with Rick Sorenson, which lasted from 1982 to 1989, and she held off from having any more children with her last two husbands.

As Carole’s kids were growing up, she kept them out of the spotlight for the most part. But as they aged, Louise, Sherry, Molly and Levi have each paved their own careers in showbiz. Still, her eldest remembers the struggle of having a super famous mom.

“I embrace it, but I didn’t use to,” Louise told the Independent in 2016, noting she was very “weary” of other’s intentions when she was a little girl. “Do people want to talk to me because they want to talk to me, do they want to be my friend to be my friend or are they just trying to find out information and gain access [to her mother]?”

Louise also pointed out the difficulty of following in her mom’s footsteps, explaining why it took some time before she was recognized in her own right. “It makes it a lot longer journey to get yourself out there, and for people to see you for who you are … it’s not a silver-spoon situation, it’s more of a challenge,” she explained. “It’s one of the cards life deals you, which you are powerless over.”

